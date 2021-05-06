F1 TV on Chromecast: how to get it and start watching now

Powerful cars, lightning speeds, superbly skilled drivers: the world of F1 is undeniably captivating. It’s no wonder that over 500 million people tune in every year to catch these high-octane races.

With streaming services becoming more advanced and F1 TV providing such a thorough service worldwide, it’s now easier than ever to watch these races online.

In this article, we look at what the service is and how you can set up and stream F1 TV on Chromecast - it's never been more simple to cast an F1 live stream to the biggest screen you have!

What is F1 TV?

F1 TV is Formula 1's official OTT streaming service, and it offers two subscription plans to users. With the basic plan, F1 TV Access, you can view full race replays, highlights, F1’s historic race archives, and more. The premium plan, F1 TV Pro, has the features of F1 TV Access, and you also have live access to the track sessions for all the GPs.

A fantastic feature of both plans is that you have access to the F1 onboard cameras. This means you can alternate between the live feed and any of the cameras onboard the 20 cars. The camera-switching feature is available even on race replays.

F1 TV is available in over 100 countries, including the US, France, Brazil, and South Africa - and you can give it a spin with a free 7-day trial. But it's worth noting that the bigger and better F1 TV Pro isn't available in some key territories (UK and Australia among them) due to rights restrictions.

Is F1 TV on Chromecast?

Yes, F1 TV is on Chromecast.

However, Chromecast and Apple Airplay are currently only supported through PC web browsers. Casting from mobile and tablet apps is said to be launching later in 2021.

(Image credit: F1 TV)

How to use F1 TV on Chromecast

Since Chromecast is a media streaming device, you can’t install F1 TV on it as such. However, you can cast the service on a monitor or TV using Chromecast.

To begin, you’ll need a Chromecast or a TV with Chromecast built into it. You then have to connect your Chromecast device and computer to the same Wi-Fi network.

Once connected, open Google Chrome on your computer, and click on the three vertical dots icon at the top right. Select Cast from the menu bar, and it’ll cast your browser’s content on the TV or monitor.

On Microsoft Edge, click on the three horizontal dots icon at the top right, and go to More tools. Click on Cast media to device and select a device to cast on. Once selected, your browser media will be cast on the monitor or TV.

On Firefox, you will need to install an extension on the browser to enable Chromecast support.

What other devices can I watch F1 TV on?

Other than Chromecast, F1 TV is available on browsers, mobiles and tablets. It's also possible to get it on some (but not many) TV streaming services, such as Roku.

You can stream it on your PC through web browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, but F1 TV doesn't offer support for Samsung Internet, Opera, and UC Browser (certain features may run correctly on these browsers, however). You also can’t use mobile or tablet browsers to watch F1 online.

F1 TV for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV devices is still in the pipeline and will be rolled out later in 2021.

Like the sound of F1 TV? Head to the website now, sign up and start watching!