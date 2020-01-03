Everything coming to Disney Plus in January 2020, including The Lion King

Disney has released its complete list of programming coming to Disney Plus in January 2020 in the US. It's really, really long, but the number of obvious highlights is fairly lean. The live-action Aladdin (2019) and The Lion King (2019) are the big headliners. The former is coming to the service on January 8, while the latter arrives later in the month on January 28.

Both of these movies can now be added to your watch list. This means just a couple of Disney's big-hitters from 2019 are missing release dates on the streaming service: Toy Story 4 and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

There are a few other highlights worth pointing out, too. The 2003 movie Holes starring Sigourney Weaver is widely considered one of the better Disney live-action movies of the last few decades, and you can watch that now. The third season of The Runaways, probably the best pre-Disney Plus Marvel TV adaptation other than Netflix's Daredevil, joins Disney Plus from Hulu on January 10.

New episodes of various Disney Plus originals like Pixar's SparkShorts and The World According to Jeff Goldblum are also on the way. Here's a trailer of what's coming up:

Disney Plus January 2020 list: The Lion King and more

And here's the list of content coming to Disney Plus in January, and when you can start watching this stuff. A lot of the list, it's worth pointing out, landed on the service on New Year's Day, including Cool Runnings:

January 1 - Austin & Ally (Seasons 1-4)

January 1 - Disney’s Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)

January 1 - Pixar’s Tales From Radiator Springs: Bugged

January 1 - Cool Runnings

January 1 - Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)

January 1 - Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

January 1 - Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)

January 1 - Drain Alcatraz January 1 - Drain The Bermuda Triangle

January 1 - Drain The Great Lakes January 1 - Drain The Ocean: WWII

January 1 - Drain The Oceans (Season 2)

January 1 - Drain The Sunken Pirate City

January 1 - Drain The Titanic

January 1 - Pixar’s Mater’s Tall Tales: El Materdor

January 1 - First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)

January 1 - Hacksaw

January 1 - Holes

January 1 - Marvel Rising: Battle Of The Bands

January 1 - Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!

January 1 - Pixar’s Mater’s Tall Tales: Moon Mater

January 1 - One Strange Rock (Season 1)

January 1 - Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)

January 1 - Red Tails

January 1 - Pixar’s Mater’s Tall Tales: Rescue Squad Mater

January 1 - Soy Luna (Season 1)

January 1 - Pixar’s Tales From Radiator Springs: Spinning

January 1 - Super Rhino

January 1 - The Golden Touch

January 1 - Disney’s The Lodge (Season 1)

January 1 - The Proud Family (Seasons 1-2)

January 1 - Marvel’s Super Hero Squad Show (Seasons 1-2)

January 1 - Pixar’s Mater’s Tall Tales: Time Travel Mater

January 1 - Pixar’s Mater’s Tall Tales: Tokyo Mater

January 1 - Pixar’s Mater’s Tall Tales: Unidentified Flying Mater

January 1 - Disney’s Vampirina: Ghoul Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)

January 1 - Year Million (Season 1)

January 2 - Life Below Zero (Season 13)

January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 - Disney Family Sundays (Episodes 9, 10, 11, 12, 13)

January 3, 10, 17, 24 - Encore! (Episodes 9, 10, 11, 12)

January 3 - Forky Asks A Question: What Is Cheese?

January 3, 10 - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Episodes 9, 10)

January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 - Marvel’s Hero Project (Episodes 9, 10, 11, 12, 13)

January 3, 10, 17, 24 - One Day at Disney (Episodes 5, 6, 7, 8, 9)

January 3, 10, 17, 24 - Pick of the Litter (Episodes 3, 4, 5, 6)

January 3 - Pixar In Real Life: WALL•E Lost And Found

January 3, 10, 17, 24 - The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Episode 9, 10, 11, 12)

January 8 - Aladdin (2019)

January 10 - Forky Asks A Question: What Is Reading?

January 10 - Pixar’s SparkShorts: Loop

January 10 - Destino

January 10 - Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)

January 15 - America’s National Parks (Season 1)

January 15 - Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

January 15 - Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

January 15 - Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Seasons 2-3)

January 15 - Disney’s Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Season 1)

January 15 - Disney’s Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Seasons 1-2)

January 15 - Disney’s The Lodge (Season 2)

January 15 - Wild Russia (Season 1)

January 17, 24, 31 - Diary of a Future President (Episodes 1, 2, 3)

January 17 - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Extra Credit (Episodes 1-10)

January 17 - High School Musical: The Musical: The Singalongs (Episodes 1-8)

January 22 - Bluey (Season 1)

January 24 - Short Circuit (Episodes 1-14)

January 28 - The Lion King (2019)

January 31 - Pixar’s Lamp Life

Phew, still with us? If you're a fan of High School Musical, it's going to be a big month. Check out our Disney Plus guide for more about the big movies coming to Disney Plus in 2020, and don't forget to check out our guides to the best Disney Plus TV shows and the best Disney Plus movies.