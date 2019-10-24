Echo Dot is just $0.99 when you sign up for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited

Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has dropped a crazy good deal on the 3rd generation Echo Dot. Prime members can get the Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99. The smart speaker normally retails for $49.99, so with this deal, you're saving $49 and getting the Echo Dot for the lowest price ever.



The 3rd generation Echo Dot is a smart speaker that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more using just your voice. The compact speaker also works with other compatible smart home devices to turn on lights, adjust the temperature, and lock the door completely hands-free.



Amazon Music is a subscription streaming service that's comparable to Spotify and Apple Music. The unlimited service gives you access to tens of millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations. Amazon Music also lets you listen to your favorite tunes ad-free and will even personalize your recommendations based on your listening habits.

This bundle deal makes a fantastic paring because you can ask Alexa to stream Amazon Music from the Echo Dot. This limited-time offer is for Prime members only and first-time subscribers of Amazon Music Unlimited. The music service will be on auto-renewal, so if you're not interested in the service, set a reminder to cancel within a month.

