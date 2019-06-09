E3 2019 trailers: all of the game trailers today

You want a distilled list of the E3 2019 trailers, and that's exactly what we're going to serve up on this constantly updated page while we're at the press conferences (and sometimes getting hands-on time with the games you see).

Today, we got our first taste of both video game teasers and gameplay footage, care of Electronic Arts and EA Sports at its EA Play press conference. They are in-depth, too, with full walkthroughs of the Star Wars Fallen Order, Apex Legends Season 2: Battle Cry, FIFA 20 and Madden 20 to name a few games.

These E3 trailers you seen below, embedded from YouTube, are just the beginning. Microsoft and Bethesda are going to serve up even more gameplay video goodness and the PC Gaming Show always brings epic trailers from a variety of major publishers and indie developers.

Check out the best E3 trailers we've amassed on our constantly updated page.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order E3 trailer

Apex Legends: Season 2 E3 trailer

Battlefield 5 Chapter 4 E3 trailer

FIFA 20 E3 trailer

Madden NFL 20 E3 trailer

The Sims 4: Island Living E3 trailer

