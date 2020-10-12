du now lets you recharge your pre-paid mobile through Amazon

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) announced a new service with Amazon, which allows pre-paid customers to recharge their phone balance at any time. Recharging can be through the Amazon app, or on amazon.ae

Anthony Shiner, Chief Customer and Channels Officer, du, said: “At du, customer convenience has always been a priority for us. Together with Amazon, we utilize our collective knowledge, passion, and resources to provide customers with innovative next-generation services that elevate their experiences and make life easier. The new online recharge service accessible for du customers through Amazon.ae will offer greater convenience and flexibility for pre-paid mobile transactions. We look forward to witnessing the positive response from all who use the service, and will continue exploring various avenues to drive increased customer satisfaction.”

Stefano Martinelli, GCC Retail Director, Amazon, said: “Launching a recharge service on Amazon.ae for du’s pre-paid customers allows us to better serve our customers, providing them with added convenience to make their everyday payments frictionless. We are constantly innovating on behalf of our customers and are committed to offering them an increasingly wide selection of services to make their lives easier.”

How to recharge your pre-paid phone via Amazon

The recharge service is available in English and Arabic languages on Amazon.ae. Customers are required to select the mobile recharge option on the Amazon app or by visiting this link, enter their mobile number, and complete transactions electronically via debit card, credit card, or with an Amazon.ae Gift Card.

Alternatively, when recharging on behalf of a friend or family member, customers can simply enter the phone number and enter the desired recharge amount.