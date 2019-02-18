du doubles speed for Triple Play Home customers

Telecoms operator du announced today that broadband speeds have been doubled for all new and existing Triple Play Home customers, permanently at no extra cost. The upgrade is in response to growing data consumptions across the network in the past five years.

The company has automatically upgraded its existing customers, with speeds up to 1Gbps on du Home Premium.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Deputy CEO – Telco Services, du, said: “du is committed to delivering what our home customers demand: faster broadband, personalized TV content, all at the most competitive prices. The new double-speed upgrade ticks these boxes and has been especially designed to cater to the discerning needs of our home customers who aspire to lead digitally enhanced lifestyles which enrich their everyday lives. At du, we aim to continue expanding our roster of exceptional, value-added services and we are proud to be able to facilitate customers lives through our best-in-class telco offerings.”

The UAE ranked 11th in the world for mobile speeds (48.07 Mbps) and 38th for fixed broadband speeds (50.16 Mbps) in December 2018.