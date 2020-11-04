$199 iPad alternative: Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a massive 40% off

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet for a massive 40% off discount with this early Black Friday deal. (Not in the US? Scroll down for Tab A deals in your region.)

The Galaxy Tab A is Samsung’s budget tablet, which means it’s great for watching media, browsing the internet, and doing light work. The Tab A has an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, and dual stereo speakers, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Best of all, this deal is for the 128GB version of the device, giving you plenty of storage space to download shows and documents.

The entry-level iPad 2020 starts at just $329 and, while it regularly gets discounted during Black Friday deals season, the price drops are never as good as this – especially for the 128GB version. So for broadly comparable devices, this Tab A deal is very compelling if you're looking for a basic tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB: $329 $199 at Walmart

Pick up this Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet for 40% off with this early Black Friday deal. With an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, this tablet is ready for media-watching at a discount.View Deal

