Dell's new laptop eliminates the single most common remote working problem

As businesses around the world have begun to transition to hybrid work models, Dell has unveiled the latest 2-in-1 laptop in its Latitude line which features a first-of-its-kind touchpad designed specifically for video conferencing.

The new Latitude 9330 is the first 13” device in the Austin-based company’s 9000 series as well as the thinnest business laptop in its Latitude portfolio. Under the hood, the Latitude 9330 sports a 12th Gen Intel Core processor along with Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE or 5G so that mobile workers can be productive from anywhere.

Working from multiple locations is also easier with the Latitude 9330 thanks to recent updates to Dell Optimizer. For instance, the latest Intelligent Privacy features conceal information on your laptop’s screen by dimming it when an onlooker is detected while Dell’s dual electromechanical SafeShutter prevents malicious third parties from spying on you via the Latitude 9330’s webcam.

At the same time, Dell’s new 2-in-1 laptop builds on the company’s commitment to use sustainable product materials and the keyboard is made from 44 percent recycled materials while the keycaps alone are made from 75 percent recycled content. The Latitude 9330 also ships in the company’s new premium packaging which is made from 100 percent recycled or renewable materials and is also 100 percent recyclable itself.

(Image credit: Dell)

Video call controls at your fingertips

Although the specs and design of the Latitude 9330 already make Dell’s new 2-in-1 laptop stand out from the crowd, its touchpad is unlike any other before it.

Video conferencing software allowed remote teams to stay connected during the pandemic while working from home and even in an increasingly hybrid world, video calls are here to stay.

For this reason, the new Latitude 9330 is the world’s first laptop with a collaboration touchpad that provides quick access to microphone mute/unmute, video on/off, screen share and chat in Zoom meetings. What’s nice about Dell’s new collaboration touchpad is that all the controls you need are at your fingertips during a video call but they disappear and give you access to the Latitude 9330’s full touchpad once your meeting has ended.

Alongside its collaboration touchpad, the Latitude 9330 features a full FHD webcam with separate RGB and IR cameras and neural-noise cancellation so that you can look your best in every video call.

Now that Dell has turned the touchpad on its head, it will be interesting to see if the company adds its collaboration touchpad to future laptops or if other PC makers follow suit and decide to upgrade their own touchpads as well.