Dell XPS 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 up to $450 off in today's laptop deals

Those on the hunt for premium laptop deals will be well served by this week's excellent price cuts on both the Dell XPS 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - two class-leading Windows ultrabooks that can be picked up for up to $450 less right now.

At Dell, this XPS 13 Touch with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is going for just $899 right now, down from an original price of $1,349. While we wouldn't recommend picking it up at that full price - especially since this isn't the latest model - a $450 discount makes this one almost irresistible. It's not every day you see an ultrabook packing this amount of power at this price point, and it's a stellar buy for both work or casual use at home.

Over at Best Buy, however, there's a worthy alternative in the form of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - which is also going for just $899.99 right now on its Core i5 spec, down from a price of $1,299.99. While the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD can't quite match the XPS 13 above, this is still an excellent laptop deal in its own right - especially if you prefer the simpler, all-aluminum aesthetic of this Laptop 3 over the more flashy carbon-fiber built on the XPS 13.

Both these laptop deals are great buys if you're looking for something that's a bit more special than the normal fare, although we've also rounded up a few cheaper options below. If you're outside the US, you'll be able to find the best laptop deals in your region there also.

This week's best laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,349.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $450 - An Intel Core i7-10710U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD make this upgraded Dell XPS 13 Touch an absolutely stellar ultrabook for the money. While not the latest model anymore, this premium ultrabook still rocks a premium carbon fiber chassis that's absolutely stunning. We'd definitely recommend this one if you're looking for something a little more powerful this week.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch): $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - With an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, you're getting plenty of power to match the gorgeous aesthetic with this premium Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. Weighing just 2.89 lbs and with an 11.5-hour battery life, these laptops are equally at home for working on the go, or simply as a premium laptop for casual use at home.

512GB: $1,999.99 $1,599.99View Deal

