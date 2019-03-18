Dell G7 15, Alienware m15 and Area 51m with NVIDIA RTX graphics launched in India

Dell has updated its range of gaming laptops in India with NVIDIA's latest RTX graphics cards. At an event held in New Delhi on Monday, Dell unveiled the G7 15 7590 gaming laptop along with Alienware m15 and the Area 51m gaming laptops.

The Alienware Area 51m is one of its kind gaming laptop that supports upgradability and can be customized using desktop-class CPUs and graphics modules. Speaking of desktop-class CPU, the Area 51m is the first laptop to be powered by Intel's 9th gen Core i7-9900HK octa-core CPU, supporting upto 64GB of RAM, so there's serious power here. To top it further, it comes with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, making it a top-of-the-line gaming setup.

It features a 17-inch Full HD 144Hz display with narrow bezels with Alienware TactX keyboard that has a travel time of 2.2mm. The chassis of the laptop is crafted from a magnesium alloy and has certain points of interests. The thermal exhaust has a honeycomb pattern which is surrounded by a led strip which the company calls infinite loop. This RGB LED strip along with the power button and Alienware logo is customizable via Alien FX utility.

Dell also announced the Alienware m15 which is the company's thinnest and lightest 15-inch gaming laptop yet measuring 17.9mm and 2.16Kgs. It comes close to the Zephyrus S which measures 16.1mm and is still the thinnest gaming laptop to exist. It features Intel's 8th gen Core i7-8750H processor which is paired with 8GB/16GB of RAM and 512GB/1TB SSD. The base variant of the m15 has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 while the other one comes with RTX 2070. The m15 has 6 RGB lighting zones and the Alienware m-series keyboard has 4 backlighting zones for RBG effects.

Dell's more affordable G-series of laptops have also been upgraded with the NVIDIA RTX graphics. The Dell G7 15 7590 has a metal chassis and is slim at 19.9mm. It is powered by Intel's 8th gen Core i7-8750H processor paired with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage. The G7 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Dell G7 15, Alienware m15 and Alienware Area 51m: prices and availability

The Dell G7 15 7590 is priced at Rs 1,33,390 while the Alienware m15 starts at Rs 1,51,190 for the base variant. The top-end variant is priced at Rs 1,98,690 and also comes in Nebula Red colour option. Alienware's Area 51m starts at Rs 2,53,890 for the base variant with RTX 2070 and tops up at Rs 3,03,590 for the RTX 2080.

All the three gaming laptops are available on Dell India store and interested buyers can also visit Dell retail outlets in their cities from April 1 to check them out.