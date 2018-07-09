Dell Black Friday in July: Deals on laptops, desktops, TVs, and more

It may be the middle of summer, but it's beginning to feel a lot like November. Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and last week Dell unveiled its Black Friday in July sales event.

Both Dell Home and Dell Small Business are offering Black Friday-esque deals on computers, TVs, and other electronics. Even better, in addition to the deals already listed, both sites will be featuring Black Friday-style doorbuster deals each day July 9 to 13. And in Black Friday style, Dell is dubbing next week "Cyber Week" and will feature new doorbusters July 16 to 20.

To make it easier for you, we've listed the doorbuster deals below so you don't have to go searching for them. But be sure to check back daily as we'll be updating this article with new doorbusters as they become available.

July 9 Doorbusters

Dell SE2417HG 24-inch Monitor | Was $209.99, Now $109.99

If you're like most people, you're not just using your computer to make spreadsheets these days. It is probably as much for entertainment as it is for laborious tasks. This 24-inch monitor features a full HD (1080p) display so that all your streaming content will look great. Today, Dell discounts it by $100, which is a $50 drop from just last week.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch Laptop | Was $379.99, Now $299.99

With a long battery life and HD display, this Inspiron gives you a lot for a small price. It also comes 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. Even better, Dell has knocked another $80 off the price for its Black Friday in July event.View Deal

Linksys Smart Home Family Room Starter | Was $114.99, Now $94.99

If you've been thinking about introducing Smart features into your home, here's an easy way to get started. This starter kit comes with a light dimmer and electrical plug so that you can start saving money on electrical costs. Each one can be controlled remotely with your phone or tablet. Best of all, Dell has cut $20 off the list price.



Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop | Was $1,699, now $1,199

If you're ready to take your gaming to the next level, here's a great deal on a gaming rig. This VR-ready desktop features a Gen K-series Intel processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 128GB SSD and 2TB HDD. Even better, Dell is discounting it by more than $500.



Dell Latitude 3590 15-inch Laptop | Was $841.43, Now $509

If you don't need a top-of-the-line processor, then this business laptop is a good option. At just over $500, you get an Core i3 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB HDD. Best of all, you will be saving your company nearly $300 off list price.View Deal