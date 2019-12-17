Death Stranding has been discounted to its lowest price yet

Looking for a last-minute Christmas gift? Well, this could be the perfect present for the PlayStation 4 fan in your life - even if that's yourself.

Walmart is offering Death Stranding for just $35 - the lowest price we've seen yet for the top PS4 game. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Death Stranding prices in your region.)

This is a fantastic bargain, especially given that the game only released in November and we awarded it our only five-star gaming review rating of the year.

Death Stranding | PS4 | $59.99 $35 at Walmart

Walmart is offering Death Stranding for its lowest price yet, with the top PS4 game discounted to just $35. That means you're saving $24.99 on the RRP.View Deal

In our Death Stranding review, we said:

"Death Stranding is a wonderfully ambitious stride in design that combines affecting performances with a compellingly original narrative structure. Its seemingly monotonous premise only further catapults it from ordinary to extraordinary, and its singular sense of self marks it as a distinctly paramount game in this cultural moment."

So it's definitely worth picking up if you haven't had the chance yet. Plus, we don't expect Death Stranding to get any cheaper before Christmas.

