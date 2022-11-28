Cyber Monday fitness deals: I'm kitting myself out to hit my 2023 workout goals

Audio player loading…

As TechRadar's resident fitness and wellbeing editor, I'm using the Cyber Monday deals to help myself and others get ready to hit our 2023 fitness goals.

Normally, I've got a list: attend a certain number of yoga classes, deadlift a certain amount, complete a full set of 10 strict-form pull-ups, and so on. However, I've only got one explicit fitness goal in 2023: run a marathon.

It's in April, so the Cyber Monday fitness deals are the perfect time to get equipped for my winter training. If you've taken on a running challenge, like me, you might be interested in the same deals I am. Right now, you can save up to 40% on products at North Face (opens in new tab) and up to 60% on Nike (opens in new tab) products over the course of Cyber Monday.

I'm looking for deals that will take me from the road to the trail. Although the marathon will be strictly road-running, I love getting out into nature, and I'll be doing this as part of my training program with some slick new trail shoes along with a Thermoball Hybrid Jacket from North Face (on which you can save $38) (opens in new tab) to keep me warm while running in the winter.

I've been wearing Nike shorts for years, so I'll be picking up a new pair of Flex Stride 5" shorts at discount along with the Invincible Run 2, a departure from my usual Saucony Ride 15s. Check out all the Cyber Monday deals below - the Nike stuff is conveniently available in both US and UK.

Get these Cyber Monday US fitness deals:

(opens in new tab) Men’s ThermoBall Hybrid Eco Jacket 2.0: was $159 now $111 at North Face (opens in new tab)

This slim-fit jacket is light and perfect for high-energy activities. Elasticated cuffs and layering keep the heat in, and zip pockets ensure your keys won't fall out on the trail.

(opens in new tab) Men’s VECTIV Escape I FUTURELIGHT trail running shoes: was $149 now $89 at North Face (opens in new tab)

These shoes aren't the best for roads, but if there's one thing North Face knows, it's the great outdoors. Unlike a lot of road running shoes, the upper is waterproof as well as breathable. Specialist "rocker" midsole geometry promotes forward propulsion.

(opens in new tab) Nike Flex Stride 5" running shorts: was $55 now $26.22 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

I love Nike shorts. Light, flexible, with inner lining providing structure and handy little zip pockets for keys or a card. These Flex Stride shorts are almost 50% off, provided you choose the Roma green or sport spice colorway.

(opens in new tab) Nike Men's ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes: was $179.99 now $134.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Nike's popular Invincible Run 2, with its light, flexible yet structured flyknit upper and ZoomX foam. Nike make world-class kicks and these are excellent mid-range running shoes.

Cyber Monday UK fitness deals:

(opens in new tab) Nike Men's ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes: was £164.95 now £115.47 at Nike (opens in new tab)

The same great running shoe with its thick ZoomX sole providing a responsive and snappy stride, propelling you forward with every step. Save 29%.

(opens in new tab) Nike Flex Stride 13cm running shorts: was £39.95 now £27.97 at Nike (opens in new tab)

Woven fabric, breathable and structured, with zip pockets, light materials, and a drawstring to ensure a perfect fit. Nike shorts are the best, and you can save 29% here.

