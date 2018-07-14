Corsair teases up to 40% off on PC parts and gaming peripherals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is little more than a day away, but Corsair was excited to share some early details on its biggest deals coming soon.

Whether you’re looking to pick up a gaming keyboard, mouse, CPU cooler or a PC case on the cheap, Corsair will have a little bit of everything on sale when Amazon Prime Day 2018 kicks off this Monday, July 16th.

Here are just a few highlights of the big sale:

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum: was $199, now $134

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is a gaming keyboard made for a king and thanks to a significant $64 off discount, it’s now comes at a much more approachable price.View Deal

Corsair HS50: was $49, now $39

The Corsair HS50 was already a great, affordable gaming headset and now you can save another $10 on this great set of cans.View Deal

Corsair Glaive RGB: was $69, now $44

In our review, we felt the Corsair Glaive RGB was an excellent ergonomic mouse with impressive customization options, but it was a little on the pricier side. However, after a $24 off discount, we see no reason not to pick up this fantastic gaming mouse.View Deal

Corsair Crystal 570X RGB Mid-Tower Case: was $209, now $139

Jump on the tempered glass gaming PC craze with this 33% off deal. Not only does this PC case feature tempered glass on practically every side, it also comes equipped with three RGB fans.View Deal

Corsair Hydro Series H100i v2 AIO Liquid CPU Cooler: was $129, now $79

Keeping your CPU cool in style has never been cheaper thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal that takes $50 off the top of Corsair’s flagship liquid-cooler.View Deal

Keep in mind that none of these deals are live yet until Monday, July 16th. We’ll update this post when the discounts are officially on and add even more great savings you can jump on then.