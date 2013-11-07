Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti boasts 'fastest gaming GPU in the world'

Nvidia has its answer to the R9 series

Hot on the heels of new top-end cards from AMD comes this, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti – a new gaming flagship card that's a bulked up version of the GTX 780. It's also a cheaper version of the GBP £840/USD $999/AUD $1,200

GTX Titan

, the compute king.

Thankfully the GTX 780 Ti will be somewhat cheaper, priced at £550 in the UK and $699 in the US (around AUD $736).

But of course, it's still out of the reach of most users. The price represents a considerable outlay on top of the GTX 780.It's also more expensive than our favourite new AMD card, the AMD Radeon R9-290 as well as its more expensive and barely-better brother, the AMD Radeon R9 290X.

The new card features the same GK110 GPU seen in the Titan

All three of those Nvidia cards use different variants of the same GPU - the 28nm GK110 based on Nvidia's Kepler architecture.

Nvidia claims a performance bump of around 12% over the GTX 780 for the GTX 780Ti. That's not surprising when you consider it features around 25% more GPU cores over the GTX 780 (2,880 vs 2,304). There's also 4GB of GDDR5 on-board memory, but the same not-inconsiderable 250W power draw.

Naturally the card also features Nvidia's G-SYNC tech, which essentially synchronises the monitor's refresh rate to the GPU's render rate meaning that images appear the instant they are rendered. Nvidia reckons that this leads to smoother gameplay and sharper objects.

The 780Ti features an aluminium cover, backlit GeForce GTX logo and clear polycarbonate window

Variants of the GeForce GTX 780 Ti are available today from suppliers including Asus, EVGA, Gainward, KFA2, Gigabyte, Inno3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, Point Of View and Zotac. For a limited time some cards will include a free copy of Batman: Arkham Origins, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

Nvidia tells us the card will also be sold in built systems from vendors including Scan, Overclockers and PC Specialist.

We'll bring you a full review in due course on TechRadar.