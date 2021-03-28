Colorful's latest mATX motherboard is great for compact gaming PC builds

Colorful Technology Company Limited unveiled its CVN Z590M Gaming Pro micro-ATX motherboard, which supports the 11th generation Intel Core processors. The motherboard features larger heatsinks and M.2 heatsink armor for improved heat dissipation, while also supporting PCIe 4.0 technology for the latest PCIe Gen4 solid-state drives.

You’ll also get support for Nvidia’s new Resizable BAR technology, which allows the processor to access graphics card memory to boost overall performance. The motherboard is equipped with a 10+2 hybrid digital power phase design, capable of delivering stable overclocks for up to an Intel Core i9 processor.

The CVN Z590M Gaming Pro can be equipped with PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs that reaches read and write speeds of 7000MB/s, so launch games and programs is a breeze. It also comes equipped with metal-reinforced PCIe slots to support heavy high-performance graphics cards. The rear I/O includes a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, along with an integrated rear I/O shield.

Keeping things cool is the enlarged RIMY Cooling Armor, which has been increased by 30% compared to the previous generation motherboard. The improved cooling solution dissipates heat faster for higher overclocks, while the PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots also come with enlarged heatsinks to unleash the full potential of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs without thermal throttling.

RGB enthusiasts can use the improved iGame Center software for RGB customization, and can synchronize RGB lighting with other RGB lighting components installed via the motherboard RGB header.

The Colorful CVN Z590M Gaming Pro V20 motherboard will have an expected price of US$200.