Colorful's latest graphics card might be the cutest thing in your PC case

Colorful Technology Company Limited today announced the release of a limited edition graphics card, as part of a collaboration with bilibili E-sports. The new iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition graphics card sporting a truly unique and colorful look, and is certainly a great pick if you want to feature something different in your PC case.

Designed for gamers and enthusiasts, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition uses an advanced cooling design with dual 90mm axial fans on opposite sides. The all-alloy shroud design gives it a premium look and also aids with further cooling. The advanced cooling design features four 6mm diameter heat pipes with direct touch and a large nickel-plated copper base to the GPU for quick heat dissipation.

Established in October 2018, bilibili E-sports owns two esports club brands BLG (Bilibili Gaming) and Hangzhou Spark. BLG has team rosters in League of Legends and Overwatch while Hangzhou Spark is a team roster playing in the Overwatch League.

The graphics card also comes with RGB lighting on the shroud’s surrounding edge to complete the gaming look, and are fully customizable using the iGame Center app. The card is also the first to sport a magnetic backplate design which allows builders and modders to personalize the backplate with ease.

Specifications

Price and availability

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition graphics card will be available in limited quantities for USD$ 839 MSRP.