This cheap PS4 bundle deal includes three of PlayStation's biggest hits for free

Pick up a cheap PS4 Slim deal this week and you're also taking home three of PlayStation's biggest exclusive games for less than the price of the console. This excellent PS4 deal comes from Amazon, offering the PS4 Slim console with Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, God of War, and The Last of Us Remastered for just $253.98 this week. If you want to grab your PS4 Slim deal in person, you can also find it at Walmart for just $259.

We were seeing this bundle a few dollars cheaper during the heavier discount period, but even at $253 you're getting an excellent PS4 Slim deal. If you've been holding out on the massive range of exclusives lining the PlayStation library, you can get your hands on all the must-play titles at once.

The PS4 Slim is the redesigned PS4 console. While it doesn't offer the 4K scale of the PS4 Pro, it's available for a fantastic price with some truly great games this week. This console usually goes for $299.99 by itself on a good day, so grabbing three top-quality titles for $50 less than the going rate will set you up well for the 2020 gaming.

