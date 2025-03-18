You can get a huge chunk of money off a PS5 console at PlayStation Direct thanks to this new trade-in offer

Deals
By published

Save more money by trading in

PS5 deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to upgrade to a new console and save some money at the same time, and make the most of an older PlayStation console you might have lying around, you won't want to miss PlayStation Direct's exclusive trade-in offer.

With PlayStation's Back Market, you can save up to $150 / £150 when you trade in your PS4 for a PS5 or PS5 Pro. You can make the most of this in the UK via that region's direct link and page too.

All you have to do is get your PS4 valued, ship in your device for free, and get the money back for your PS4 trade-in. If your console is in good condition, you can get up to $100 / £100, as well as receive a $50 / £50 voucher towards a PS5 or PS5 Pro purchase.

This means you'll save $150 (£150) in total with PlayStation Direct's offer.

Today's best PS5 trade-in offers

PlayStation PS5 Pro
PlayStation PS5 Pro: was $699.99 now $549.99 at PlayStation Direct US

The PS5 Pro is the best version of the PS5 you can buy right now. With its all-new performance capabilities and PSSR technology, this console is your best bet.

UK Price: £549.99 with maximum trade-in offer

View Deal
PlayStation PS5 Slim
PlayStation PS5 Slim: was $499.99 now $299.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Although almost five years old, the PS5 is still a brilliant console if you're looking for the cheapest option.

UK Price: £329.99 with maximum trade-in offer

View Deal
PlayStation PS5 Digital Edition
PlayStation PS5 Digital Edition: was $449.99 now $299.99 at PlayStation Direct US

The PS5 Digital Edition is a lot like the PS5, it's on the cheaper side, but won't offer the console's 4K Blu-ray player.

UK Price: £239.99 with maximum trade-in offer

View Deal

The PS5 Pro boasts all-new improvements to the original PS5, offering enhanced visuals and performance thanks to Sony's new Playstation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) AI-upscaling technology.

If you're not too fussed on super enhanced graphics and performanced, the PS5 Slim is still a great alternative. Even today, the console offers a brilliant current-gen gaming experience, is backwards compatible with a ton of PS4 titles, and is generally a good choice if you're a fan of physical media.

Then there's the PS5 Digital Edition, which has all the same components as the Slim, although it doesn't feature the handy disk drive, meaning you won't be able to utilize the physical media you already own.

If you're still unsure about which console to buy, check out our PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 vs PS5 Pro comparison guides.

TOPICS
Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An image reading &#039;Big Savings&#039; featuring the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle.
I've been searching for PS5 deals this week and these discounted Fortnite bundle deals at PlayStation Direct are the best ones going
PlayStation 5 console deal image with TechRadar branding
The best PS5 deals for March 2025
An image reading &#039;Big Savings&#039; featuring the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle.
This cheap PS5 bundle deal with exclusive Fortnite cosmetics is my top pick for buying a console right now
Astro Bot PS5 bundle
Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe
A PlayStation Portal device on a red background with white lowest price text
PlayStation Plus members shouldn't miss the chance to score the PlayStation Portal at a bargain price with this bundle deal
PS5 Pro feature
You can now rent a PS5 and other hardware from PlayStation Direct UK for a monthly fee - here's how
Latest in Gaming
PS5 deal
You can get a huge chunk of money off a PS5 console at PlayStation Direct thanks to this new trade-in offer
Lego Pokemon
Pokemon and Lego announce the most electrifying collaboration of all time and I’m going to be first in line
Starfield
Starfield could be getting a PS5 release after fans spot a PlayStation logo on work-in-progress Creation
Four operators survey Verdansk. One holds a sniper rifle, one binoculars, another holds is landing with their parachute, while the last wears a skull mask
Verdansk returns to Warzone in a matter of weeks and I’m dreaming of the return of two iconic weapons - here’s what you need to know about its release date and what to expect
The Future Games Show Spring Showcase
The Future Games Show returns this week for its Spring Showcase, here's how to watch and what games to expect
PS5 Pro feature
New Playstation studio is helmed by veteran Call of Duty dev and has been 'working away in the shadows'
Latest in Deals
PS5 deal
You can get a huge chunk of money off a PS5 console at PlayStation Direct thanks to this new trade-in offer
LG C3 65-in OLED on teal background, with TR&#039;s Lowest Price badge
LG's C3 OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever at Amazon's early Big Spring Sale
Samsung TV and Meta Quest 3S headset on purple background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon's latest home internet deal includes a free Meta Quest VR headset or a brand-new Samsung TV
Family at a picnic table with Amazon packaging on the table and a fire kids tablet
Amazon announces its Big Spring Sale – get up to 40% off and shop early deals now
Beatbot
Save big on the industry's best robotic pool vacuum with our exclusive Beatbot coupon
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
More about gaming
The HyperX Cloud III S

This new HyperX wireless gaming headset can last for up to 200 hours before running out of juice
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #647)
An extreme close-up shot of Mark standing in a Lumon hallway in Severance season 2 episode 5

I hate to say it Apple TV+, but Severance season 2 has a pacing problem
See more latest
Most Popular
LG C3 65-in OLED on teal background, with TR&#039;s Lowest Price badge
LG's C3 OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever at Amazon's early Big Spring Sale
Family at a picnic table with Amazon packaging on the table and a fire kids tablet
Amazon announces its Big Spring Sale – get up to 40% off and shop early deals now
Samsung TV and Meta Quest 3S headset on purple background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon's latest home internet deal includes a free Meta Quest VR headset or a brand-new Samsung TV
Beatbot
Save big on the industry's best robotic pool vacuum with our exclusive Beatbot coupon
The Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV on a yellow background with text saying Lowest Price.
One of Samsung's best OLED TVs just plummeted to a record-low price
OneStep GPS
OneStep GPS is offering $10 off to Tech Radar readers for every vehicle
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) on a pink background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price