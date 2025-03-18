You can get a huge chunk of money off a PS5 console at PlayStation Direct thanks to this new trade-in offer

If you're looking to upgrade to a new console and save some money at the same time, and make the most of an older PlayStation console you might have lying around, you won't want to miss PlayStation Direct's exclusive trade-in offer.

With PlayStation's Back Market, you can save up to $150 / £150 when you trade in your PS4 for a PS5 or PS5 Pro. You can make the most of this in the UK via that region's direct link and page too.

All you have to do is get your PS4 valued, ship in your device for free, and get the money back for your PS4 trade-in. If your console is in good condition, you can get up to $100 / £100, as well as receive a $50 / £50 voucher towards a PS5 or PS5 Pro purchase.

This means you'll save $150 (£150) in total with PlayStation Direct's offer.

Today's best PS5 trade-in offers

The PS5 Pro boasts all-new improvements to the original PS5, offering enhanced visuals and performance thanks to Sony's new Playstation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) AI-upscaling technology.

If you're not too fussed on super enhanced graphics and performanced, the PS5 Slim is still a great alternative. Even today, the console offers a brilliant current-gen gaming experience, is backwards compatible with a ton of PS4 titles, and is generally a good choice if you're a fan of physical media.

Then there's the PS5 Digital Edition, which has all the same components as the Slim, although it doesn't feature the handy disk drive, meaning you won't be able to utilize the physical media you already own.

If you're still unsure about which console to buy, check out our PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 vs PS5 Pro comparison guides.