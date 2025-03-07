The huge price cuts to PSVR 2 and its Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle are now in effect at PlayStation Direct

Deals
By
published

Better late than never!

A Sony PSVR 2 box on a cyan background with white TechRadar branding and price cut wording
(Image credit: Future/Sony)
Jump to:

The best time to buy PSVR 2 is now! The PS5's bespoke VR headset has received a substantial permanent price cut from Sony, and the new lower prices are now in effect over at PlayStation Direct. The new price is one that's close to being as low as its phenomenal discount from last year's Cyber Monday sales event.

It's all happening over at PlayStation Direct, where the PSVR 2 headset has permanently dropped to $399.99 (was $549.99). Want that Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle instead? Great news; that's also dropped to $399.99 (was $599.99) which is a staggering drop of $200.

If you're in the UK, rest assured that these discounts apply to you as well. The PSVR 2 is now £399.99 (was £529.99) at PlayStation Direct UK. The Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle has also been reduced to £399.99 (was £569.99) at PlayStation Direct.

Today's best PSVR 2 prices in the US

Sony PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle
Sony PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle: was $599.99 now $399.99 at PlayStation Direct US

We're headlining with the PSVR 2 Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle simply because it provides the most value. With this bundle, you're getting the headset alongside one of its best games - all at the same price as just the headset by itself. This is the one to go for.

View Deal
Sony PSVR 2
Sony PSVR 2: was $549.99 now $399.99 at PlayStation Direct US

In case the above bundle goes out of stock, grabbing the headset on its own at this price is a decent fallback. Some PSVR 2 games are also available via PS Plus, so you should still be able to put your headset to use here if you're subscribed to the Extra or Premium tiers.

View Deal

Today's best PSVR 2 price cuts in the UK

Sony PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle
Sony PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle: was £569.99 now £399.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

PlayStation Direct UK has also reduced the price of the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle. Once again, this is the one to shoot for first if there's stock remaining if only to get the game at no extra cost.

View Deal
Sony PSVR 2
Sony PSVR 2: was $529.99 now $399.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

The standard PSVR 2 package with just the headset on its own is also a choice in the UK. It's once again at the same price as the bundle above, so this will most likely be your second choice should said bundle sell out first.

View Deal

Should you buy the PSVR 2 in 2025? Well, I'd argue that it's a better investment now than it ever has been in its two years on the market. Not only is the price drop significant - putting it in line with competing headsets like the Meta Quest 3 - but the PSVR 2 also has a much more substantial game library. Many of the best PSVR 2 games play excellently on Sony's headset, and there's plenty more now than there were at launch.

What's more, PSVR 2 now has SteamVR support, meaning you can hook it up to your PC much like the Quest 3 to play some of the best VR games on the platform. Yes, that includes Half-Life: Alyx. However, it is worth noting that you'll need to purchase a PSVR 2 PC adapter, which is sold separately.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best PSVR 2 prices in your region.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
PSVR 2
The newly announced PSVR 2 price cut might finally make it a viable Meta Quest 3 competitor
PSVR 2 deal
There must be some mistake, this PSVR 2 Black Friday bundle is still available and I can't believe it
PS5 console deal
Hurry! UK shoppers can still get a discounted PS5 at PlayStation Direct, but there's only a few hours left of the sale
PSVR 2 PC adapter
Still need a PSVR 2 PC adapter? They've been restocked at Amazon
DualSense Edge Controller
I always thought the DualSense Edge was too expensive to recommend, and now Sony has permanently dropped its price in the UK
A player stands on a planet surrounded by giant purple crystals.
Best PSVR 2 games 2025: what to buy for the latest PlayStation VR headset
Latest in Gaming
Xbox Series X D-pad
Are you an Xbox Insider? I'm here to warn you that the latest update might wipe your console
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited
I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Styx: Blades of Greed
Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year
A hunter holds up a Grav Bowfin and smiles
How to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)
Latest in Deals
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;
One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: these are the best retailers in the US and UK
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on green background with lowest price text overlay
Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal
More about gaming
Xbox Series X D-pad

Are you an Xbox Insider? I'm here to warn you that the latest update might wipe your console
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited

I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch

Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting fixes to solve some frustrating problems – here's what's new
See more latest
Most Popular
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;
One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: these are the best retailers in the US and UK
LG C3 OLED TV on orange background and TechRadar &#039;Price Cut&#039; text
Spring clearance: LG's highly-rated C3 OLED TV has a massive $1,200 discount at Amazon
DJI Osmo Action 4
The impressive DJI Osmo Action 4 drops to a record-low price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on green background with lowest price text overlay
Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade
iPad Air M3 on a green background next to TechRadar big savings badge
Get the brand-new iPad Air (M3) from just $249 at Best Buy with a trade-in
Dell XPS 13 and XPS 14 on a yellow background
Epic laptop deals are now live at Dell – here are the 5 best offers from $279.99