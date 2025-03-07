The huge price cuts to PSVR 2 and its Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle are now in effect at PlayStation Direct

The best time to buy PSVR 2 is now! The PS5's bespoke VR headset has received a substantial permanent price cut from Sony, and the new lower prices are now in effect over at PlayStation Direct. The new price is one that's close to being as low as its phenomenal discount from last year's Cyber Monday sales event.

It's all happening over at PlayStation Direct, where the PSVR 2 headset has permanently dropped to $399.99 (was $549.99). Want that Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle instead? Great news; that's also dropped to $399.99 (was $599.99) which is a staggering drop of $200.

If you're in the UK, rest assured that these discounts apply to you as well. The PSVR 2 is now £399.99 (was £529.99) at PlayStation Direct UK. The Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle has also been reduced to £399.99 (was £569.99) at PlayStation Direct.

Today's best PSVR 2 prices in the US

Sony PSVR 2: was $549.99 now $399.99 at PlayStation Direct US In case the above bundle goes out of stock, grabbing the headset on its own at this price is a decent fallback. Some PSVR 2 games are also available via PS Plus, so you should still be able to put your headset to use here if you're subscribed to the Extra or Premium tiers.

Today's best PSVR 2 price cuts in the UK

Sony PSVR 2: was $529.99 now $399.99 at PlayStation Direct UK The standard PSVR 2 package with just the headset on its own is also a choice in the UK. It's once again at the same price as the bundle above, so this will most likely be your second choice should said bundle sell out first.

Should you buy the PSVR 2 in 2025? Well, I'd argue that it's a better investment now than it ever has been in its two years on the market. Not only is the price drop significant - putting it in line with competing headsets like the Meta Quest 3 - but the PSVR 2 also has a much more substantial game library. Many of the best PSVR 2 games play excellently on Sony's headset, and there's plenty more now than there were at launch.

What's more, PSVR 2 now has SteamVR support, meaning you can hook it up to your PC much like the Quest 3 to play some of the best VR games on the platform. Yes, that includes Half-Life: Alyx. However, it is worth noting that you'll need to purchase a PSVR 2 PC adapter, which is sold separately.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best PSVR 2 prices in your region.