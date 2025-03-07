The latest PlayStation sale is here, and these are the five games under $15 / £15 I've got in my basket

The latest PlayStation sale has landed and it certainly looks like a good one, with savings on a wide range of great games up for grabs over the next couple of days.

Although there are some fantastic discounts on big hitters like EA Sports College Football 25, EA Sports Madden NFL 25, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, I'm most interested in the offers that come in at under $15 / £15. They really go to show that you don't have to spend a lot to build up a solid library of some of the best PS5 games.

As TechRadar Gaming's resident PlayStation expert and a PS5 player since launch, I'm here to walk you through the sale with my five personal highlights. If you want to make sure that your PlayStation wallet is all topped up before we begin, then check out the latest gift cards prices near you below.

1. Judgment

(Image credit: Sega)

Has the high price tag of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii got you down? Then why not pick up the superb Judgment at a bargain price instead?

This standalone Like a Dragon spinoff is a blast even if you haven't played other games in the series before, with a dark murder mystery to work your way through. You play as a private detective, tasked with investigating a serial killer loose in the fictionalized district of Kamurocho - a Tokyo setting that you might recognize from the mainline games.

It's got bombastic action combat and plenty of side activities to keep you occupied, but just bear in mind that tonally this game is much more gritty and mature than other entries in the series.

Right now you can pick it up for just $9.99 / £8.74 on PS5 or $9.89 / £6.24 on PS4 with all previously released DLC included - an absolute steal!

2. Sniper Elite 4

(Image credit: Rebellion)

You can never go wrong with a bit of Sniper Elite and right now the fourth game in the series is on sale for just $8.99 / £7.19 on PS4.

For that money you're getting a robust third-person shooter with a focus on massive open environments and stealthy tactics. It took me about 20 hours to beat, but there's definitely scope (hehe) for even more play time if you really dig deep into the side challenges and additional modes.

Taking place in Italy during World War 2, it's a great looking game to boot. If you're playing on PS5, you also benefit from a free update that introduced 4K resolution, a rock solid 60fps framerate, and significantly reduced loading times for a very smooth experience.

If you can manage to get a friend on board, the entire campaign can also be played in online co-op.

3. A Way Out

Continuing with that co-op theme, PS4 game A Way Out should definitely be on your radar if you're after something to experience with someone else.

This co-op game stars two convicts as they try and escape a high security prison, with unique scenarios that require both players to work together in order to succeed.

It's by the same studio that made It Takes Two and, most recently, Split Fiction, so if you've played either of those you'll know roughly what to expect. Like those games, A Way Out features a friend pass system - which allows another player to squad up with you even if they don't own the full game.

That's hours of entertainment for two people at only $4.49 / £3.74. The one thing to note here is that this is a game that can exclusively be played in co-op - there's no single-player mode at all, so make sure that you have someone up to play with before you buy.

4. Jurassic World Evolution 2

(Image credit: Frontier Developments plc)

Don't worry if action or shooting isn't your cup of tea, as Jurassic World Evolution 2 is also heavily discounted to just $14.99 / £12.49 on both PS5 and PS4.

This is a tycoon management sim game (quite similar to Zoo Tycoon) based on the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies. You get a decent story campaign here which picks up right after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, plus some bonus missions that put you in control of the iconic parks from across the franchise.

This is on top of robust sandbox mode which gives you the freedom to build the dinosaur park of your dreams (whether your dream park is safe for guests or not is another question) plus a variety of challenges to put your management skills to the test.

5. Watch Dogs: Legion - Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

I'm rounding things off with Watch Dogs: Legion - Deluxe Edition, which is on sale for just $10.49 / £19.19 for PS4 and PS5.

This latest instalment in the Watch Dogs series is a proper open-world hacking adventure, set in a futuristic dystopian London. The big gimmick here is that you can recruit basically any random NPC to play as them, all boasting a varied set of voice lines, personalities, and abilities.

Want to sneak around as a little old lady armed with an assault rifle? Then this is the game for you. I would highly recommend playing in the perma-death mode too (where your recruits are gone forever if they're downed in the field), for a much more rigorous challenge.

It looks great, even if you're playing on PS4, and has no shortage of content to get through. While the main story will take you roughly 20 hours to complete, there's loads and loads of optional extras to pursue if you wish which can take the runtime above 50 hours in total.

This Deluxe Edition version also comes with some bonus in-game goodies, most notably 'The London Dissident' cosmetic pack and an exclusive 'Lynx' operative. This is on top of a one week 'VIP Pass' which sounds exciting, but basically just gives you a small money and XP boost.