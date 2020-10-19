Cheap Chromebook deal at Best Buy: the HP Chromebook 11 is on sale for just $159

Snag this cheap Chromebook deal while you can! Today only, Best Buy has the HP Chromebook 11 on sale for just $159 (was $219). That's the best deal we've found for the 11-inch laptop and $80 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price.

Today only you can score a $60 discount on the HP Chromebook at Best Buy. The ultra-thin Chromebook features an 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron N3350 processor.

This HP Chromebook features an 11.6-inch HD display and packs 4GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, and an Intel Celeron N3350 processor. Perfect for students, Chromebooks are lightweight and durable and run Google's Chrome operating system, so you're getting thousands of apps, built-in virus protection, and cloud backups. You're also bagging a built-in HD webcam with a dual array microphone and an impressive 12 hours of battery life.



Perhaps the biggest selling point of this Chromebook is the cost, and you can't beat this fantastic price tag of just $159. As we mentioned above, this offer is valid for today only, so you should snag this Chromebook deal now before it's too late.

