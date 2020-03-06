Super cheap Apple Watch deals are seeing luxury wearables up to $250 off

We're seeing luxury Apple Watch deals offering fantastic discounts on premium wearable tech this weekend. You can nab yourself a cheap Apple Watch Series 4 with both GPS and cellular capabilities for as little as $399 right now, with the larger 44mm option enjoying a $250 price cut down to just $499. That's an excellent discount in a landscape starved of cheap Apple Watch deals at the moment, so if you're in need of some new wrist candy, but don't want to shell out for the latest model, these discounts offer the perfect compromise.

You're grabbing all the latest fitness tracking features in these Apple Watch 4 deals - personalized training, onscreen instruction, calorie and workout tracking - but you're also picking up a powerful companion to your iPhone. Pick up notifications, receive and send messages, make and take phone calls, and explore the wonderful world of the Apple Watch App Store to truly make the most of the Apple Watch 4's 18-hour battery life and 30% larger display.

Plus, because these particular Apple Watch deals offer cellular connectivity, you can do all that on the go without needing your phone present, though do remember you'll need to take out a separate data plan for your wrist.

Not in the US? Scroll down to find the best cheap Apple Watch sales in your country.

Today's best cheap Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) - 40mm | $499 $399 at Adorama

GPS and cellular functionality, a 40mm shell, and a 30% larger screen than its predecessor - all that sits for just $399 at Adorama in the latest cheap Apple Watch sales. That's a spectacular price - the cheapest we've seen in fact - and definitely not one to be missed if you're looking for some high tech wrist candy.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) - 44mm | $749 $499 at Amazon

Save $250 on this stunning Apple Watch deal, offering up the massive 44mm smartwatch for just $499 at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic price on a usually premium bit of kit, and that extra screen real estate can come in especially handy when using messaging and onscreen fitness coaching features.

More cheap Apple Watch sales

