Champions League and Europa League finals to get free live stream from BT Sport

Horrible, wasn't it. Seeing those live scores come in during the Champions League semi-finals, knowing that you were missing two of the most exciting football matches in living memory as you cursed BT Sport and its exclusive rights to show them. Yep, we feel you.

Well the good news is that it doesn't have to be like that for the Champions League and Europa League finals. BT has once again made the matches absolutely free to watch (hallelujah!).

First comes Chelsea vs Arsenal beaming all the way from Baku, Azerbaijan in the Europa League final this Wednesday night at 8pm. Then, at the same time on Saturday, it's all eyes on Spurs vs Liverpool in the Champions League final from Madrid.

All you need to do is head over to either of BT Sport website or BT Sport YouTube channel (or Virgin Media channel 100/532, if you have it) at around 7pm on Wednesday and/or Saturday and then drink in the build-up. The games are absolutely free so everybody can enjoy them - except for Manchester United fans, of course...

Read more:

Live stream the finals from anywhere in the world

The only thing stopping you catching the games is if you happen to be abroad for this week's big finals, as the BT coverage will be geo-blocked and so not readily watchable overseas - what an awful bit of timing for your holiday or business trip!

But all is not lost as you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a UK server and watch as if you were back at home.