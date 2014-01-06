OnStar and Chevrolet team up to bring you 4G LTE, coming soon to 2015 Chevy vehicles

OnStar and Chevrolet announced the imminent arrival of 4G LTE service from AT&T during CES 2014.

The drool worthy 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Impala, Malibu and Volt are among the first GM cars to have the option of OnStar 4G LTE, with availability starting this summer. The 2015 Equinox, Silverado, Silverado HD, Spark and Spark EV, as well as the Chevrolet Trax subcompact CUV in Canada, plus more models will be announced later in the year.

Senior Vice President of Global Chevrolet Alan Batey says of the emerging automotive capabilities:

"Chevrolet is expected to implement the broadest deployment of 4G LTE in the automotive industry. The fact that OnStar with 4G LTE will be available in models that range from the Chevrolet Spark to the Silverado to the Corvette, is indicative of our broad commitment to deliver more value and convenience through smart technology applications. This new, purposeful technology solution will make our consumers lives easier to connect."

Up to seven devices can be supported with a vehicle's 4G LTE service, where customers can add on to their current data plan or an individual plan. GM will announce more details on data packages and pricing later.

Pull up to the scene with yo' LTE

The connected car

The addition of 4G LTE in Chevys' makes the introduction of an app store even handier.

Called the "AppShop," the service offers a collection of apps to fit your needs right from the touchscreen. Whether its news, music, weather conditions and more, including a Vehicle Health app that informs you of issues with your car.

Apps, apps everywhere

Another neat feature allows you to update and uninstall apps at your leisure so there won't be as much bloatware and your car's system won't go out of style. Batey notes that the "car will evolve with the customer."

Like the OnStar 4G LTE, the AppShop is an option that can be added on to your car purchase.