Canon EOS R is the best Christmas camera bargain thanks to this 35% price slash

If you've been sitting on the fence waiting for the Canon EOS R to get a sizable discount, your patience has been rewarded – the full-frame mirrorless camera has just got a huge 35% discount in this pre-Christmas price slash.

This lowest-ever price makes the camera seriously good value, considering its newness and shooting powers. The Canon EOS R is one of our favorite mirrorless cameras, boasting a 30.3MP full-frame sensor, excellent autofocus and great handling that makes it ideal for anyone looking to move to mirrorless from their Canon DSLR.

The EOS R is a particularly good option for Canon camera fans because it's compatible with both EF lenses (via an optional adaptor) and the exciting RF glass that's growing at a steady rate. That means you can use it with your existing lenses while you wait for the cutting-edge RF lens range to be fleshed out and come down in price.



The deals below are at Amazon US and B&H – if you're not in the US scroll past those to see the best Canon EOS R deals where you are.

The best mirrorless camera deal right now

Canon EOS R: $2,299 $1,499 at Amazon

This 35% Christmas discount on the Canon EOS R takes the full-frame mirrorless camera down to its lowest price. A great all-rounder, the EOS R combines a 30.3MP full-frame sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS AF and the ability to shoot 4K video at 30fps. Hurry, though, as Amazon stock is running low.View Deal

Canon EOS R: $2,299 $1,499 at B&H Photo Video

You can currently get the same 35% discount on the Canon EOS R at B&H Photo Video, which is handy as Amazon stock is running low. The mirrorless full-frame camera has a 30.3MP full-frame sensor and is compatible with both EF lenses (via an optional adaptor) and its native RF glass.View Deal

While full-frame mirrorless camera fans can also buy the cheaper Canon EOS RP, that camera becomes less enticing when you factor in this superb discount on the EOS R.

In many ways the EOS R is the more future-proofed option, and beats its sibling in several areas, including resolution, autofocus performance, video and burst shooting. Another factor to consider is that the EOS R has superior battery life, thanks to its LP-E6 battery, which delivers around 370 shots per charge compared to the EOS RP's somewhat limited 250 shots.

So while the EOS RP remains a great full-frame buy for those on a budget, we'd err on the side of picking up the EOS R while it's at this price.

Not in the US? Check out the best Canon EOS R prices in your region below: