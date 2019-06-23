Cameroon vs England live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Although they enjoyed a flawless group stage campaign with three wins from three, England didn't emphatically blow away of their opponents in the same way that other 2019 Women's World Cup contenders like France and the USA have. They now face a testing challenge in the first knockout stage - make sure you don't miss a minute with a Cameroon vs England live stream today.

It's unlikely Cameroon will be a push-over - the African side have had to battle their way to get to the last 16, and their last-gasp win over New Zealand will ensure they'll go into this game with confidence at a high.

Live stream Cameroon vs England - where and when Today's match takes place at the Stade du Hainaut in the northern French city of Valenciennes. Kick-off is at 5.30pm CET, meaning a 4.30pm BST for viewers in the UK. That's also a 4pm West Africa Standard Time start for Cameroon fans looking to cheer on their side from home.

With a quarter-final tie against either Norway or Australia at stake, both managers will be pleased that they don't appear to have any injuries going into today's game.

England boss Phil Neville rested a number of players in their last match against Japan, so expect the likes of Jodie Taylor, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris and Fran Kirby to all be back among the starting 11.

Making their second consecutive appearance in the round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Cameroon will be hoping to go better than they did at Canada 2015 where they were narrowly defeated 1-0 by China.

Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Cameroon vs England wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream today's Lionesses game in the UK

The good news for those looking to watch today's match in the UK and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup is that every match will be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be live on BBC1, with coverage set to start at 4pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch England vs Cameroon live stream in Australia

While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to Cameroon vs England in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 1.30am AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

Live stream Cameroon vs England in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 8.30am PT and 11.30pm ET.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch an England vs Cameroon live stream in New Zealand