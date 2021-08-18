Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus: top wireless earbuds get permanent price cut

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy – and now the true wireless wonders have been given a permanent price cut.

They cost $139.95 / £119.95 at launch, but the audiophile-friendly earbuds have now been reduced to $99.95 / £99.95 – a fixed discount of $40 / £20.

We already felt that the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus represented excellent value for money, so this new price comes as a bit of a surprise – after all, they were already much cheaper than rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM4.

In terms of audio performance, these true wireless earbuds provide levels of detail and clarity that could rival some of the best over-ear headphones.

The helpful app, easy-to-use controls, and excellent connectivity just make us love them even more. The only downside is that there’s no active noise cancellation; however, when earbuds sound this good we doubt you’ll miss it much.

Read our Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus review





Analysis: why has Cambridge Audio lowered the price?

Usually a price reduction indicates that a new model is on the horizon – but as the Melomania 1 Plus only launched in March this year, it feels a little soon for a new generation.

It could be that Cambridge Audio is preparing to release a new version of the Melomania Touch, which offered the excellent audio experience we've come to expect from the company, but were badly let down by finicky touch controls and connectivity issues.

Those buds were launched in January 2021, so a new model could be on the cards – but it would still be a quick turnaround between generations.

The likelihood is that Cambridge Audio wanted to find a way to entice new customers. A sub-$100/£100 price puts the Melomania 1 Plus firmly into the realm of budget wireless earbuds, and that opens the door to a host of new potential buyers.

While we think the audio quality, design, and battery life of the Melomania 1 Plus fully justified their previous price, the lack of active noise cancellation – an increasingly common feature among true wireless earbuds – may have dissuaded otherwise keen customers.

Whatever the reason, we're glad to see that audiophile earbuds like these have been made even more accessible, proving that high-quality sound doesn't have to cost a premium.