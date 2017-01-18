Trending
Budget showdown: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G4 Plus

The Redmi Note 4 is   all set for an Indian launch   on January 19. As we prepare for the arrival of the handset, it’s only  fair to check out the competition to ascertain if the handset has what  it takes to last in the country.

Xiaomi is no stranger to good design, and the same can be said about the   Moto G4 Plus   . Despite featuring the same display size, the Redmi Note 4 is thinner by about 1.4mm compared to the Moto  G4 Plus. The Moto offering is lighter, though, which is thanks to the  polycarbonate body used in its making. The Redmi Note 4 uses a metal  body, which adds to the bulk.

Both phones come with 5.5-inch displays, featuring a resolution of  1920x1080 pixels or Full HD. While there’s very little to differentiate  between the two in this area, there should be some noticeable  differences between the two displays.

The Moto G4 Plus takes the cake here with its 16MP f/2.0 rear camera,  whereas the Redmi Note 4 is settling for a 13MP camera, also with an  f/2.0 aperture size. Both phones come with 5MP front facing cameras, so  there’s very little to differentiate between the two with regards to  self portraits. The kind of software features used by Xiaomi and Moto  might help pick a winner in this area.

While the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 4 comes with a deca-core  MediaTek Helio X20 processor, the Indian variant will reportedly sport a  Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC as Xiaomi has been banned from selling  MediaTek devices in India due to a patent dispute with Ericsson. The  Moto G4 Plus on the other hand sticks to the Snapdragon 617 octa-core  chipset. There are pros and cons to both chipsets, but based on raw  power, we feel the Redmi Note 4 will have the upper hand here.

This is one area where the Redmi Note 4 single handedly outperforms  the Moto G4 Plus. With its 4,100mAh battery, the handset blows out the  Moto G4 Plus’ 3,000mAh unit.

The Redmi Note 4 will be available with 2 and 3GB of RAM, coupled by  16 or 64GB of storage. There’s a microSD card slot on board as well. The  Moto G4 Plus, on the other hand, is available with 2, 3, and 4GB of RAM  and 16, 32 and 64GB of expandable storage. Both phones run Android  6.0 Marshmallow, although an update to Android 7.0 Nougat shouldn’t be  far away. Moto is already sending out the update to its offering, while  Xiaomi might take slightly longer.

Moto only sells the 16 and 32GB variants of the Moto G4 Plus in India  priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 13,999 respectively. While it’s unclear as to  which variant of the Redmi Note 4 will reach India, it’s likely that  the company will only sell the standard edition with 16GB of storage and  2GB of RAM. Considering that this is the successor to the   Redmi Note 3   , we expect the pricing to be around the Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,000 mark.

