Internet TV service Babelgum opens for all

Internet TV service Babelgum is looking for more beta testers, it said today.

You'll need to register for the Babelgum beta version , download the client but then you can pick and choose from ad-supported content from various TV channels on offer. Like rival online TV service Joost , the Babelgum service uses P2P technology to distribute video content.

The content on offer is created professionally and divided into nine niche channels. You can create your own 'smart' channels which you can then sort your favourite content into.

Babelgum said it will offer a limited number of the new beta version for download every day. You can also read our interview with Babelgum CEO Erik Lumer.