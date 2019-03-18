Bose speaker sale at Amazon: save up to $150 on home speakers and soundbars

March Madness officially starts tomorrow, and that means online retailers are slashing the prices on best-selling TVs and audio systems. Starting today, Amazon is having a big tournament sound sale on speakers and soundbars from top brands such as Bose, Sony, and Vizio. The sale includes big discounts on wireless speakers, sound bars, receivers, subwoofers, and home theater systems.

You can get the top-rated Bose Home Speaker 500 on sale for $349. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've seen for this powerful speaker. The Bose 500 works with Amazon Alexa, so you skip songs, turn up the volume and more all with the command of your voice. The Bose speaker also has a compatible app that you can use to control the speaker. The Bose Music App allows you to browse all of your music in one place, jump from service to service and lets you create your own customized presets.

Despite its compact size, the Bose 500 produces powerful audio by offering two custom drivers that point in opposite directions for wall-to-wall stereo sound. Bose claims to have the widest sound of any smart speaker, so if you're looking for a speaker with powerful audio and voice control - the Bose 500 might just be the one.

Shop more of Amazon's big tournament sound deals below and make sure take advantage of this limited-time sale while you can.

Read more about the Bose speaker with our Bose Home Speaker 500 review and shop more of the best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals and sales that are currently going on.