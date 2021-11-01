Book of Boba Fett's first trailer teases an underworld civil war

Spoilers follow for The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

The first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett has landed online – and it seems that the iconic bounty hunter may have a fight on his hands to assert his authority on Tattooine's criminal underworld.

Released on Star Wars social media channels on Monday, November 1, the first footage from The Book of Boba Fett suggests that a civil war is about to break among Tattooine's various gangs.

Check out the official trailer below:

Every galaxy has an underworld.Experience the new trailer for The Book of @BobaFett. The Original Series starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/sGwHwvNIlYNovember 1, 2021 See more

Having taken Jabba the Hut's throne from Bib Fortuna at the end of The Mandalorian season 2, Boba Fett and sidekick Fennec Shand seemingly have ambitions on reworking the hierarchy of Tattooine's seedy underbelly.

While the duo declares that they'll rule through respect rather than fear, it appears that Tattooine's other gang leaders aren't enamored with that idea. What's likely to follow, based on the above footage, is all-out war as a direct consequence of the power vacuum left in the wake of Bib Fortuna's death.

The Book of Boba Fett will comprise of eight episodes and will see Temeura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprise their roles as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand respectively. No other cast announcements have been revealed ahead of the series' release.

Launching exclusively on Disney Plus, The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on December 29.

Analysis: The wild west of the Star Wars universe

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The first of three planned spin-offs from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett looks like it'll lean heavily into the wild west vibe that The Mandalorian introduced to the Star Wars universe in December 2018.

Of course, there's always been a western sensibility to various elements of Star Wars through the decades. This, though, has only been touched upon in live-action projects, with most movie and TV productions choosing to primarily focus on the sci-fi aspect of the franchise.

The Mandalorian opted to hone in on the lawless backwaters of the Star Wars universe, however, which helped it to become one of the most-watched TV shows on Disney Plus. Given its popularity, it's unsurprising that we're getting more of these smaller-scale stories on the streamer.

The Book of Boba Fett, then, will look to tell a suitably entertaining tale akin to The Mandalorian. It shouldn't struggle to attract viewers, given its ties to The Mandalorian and Star Wars' global fanbase.

Still, The Book of Boba Fett's grittier, more grounded narrative, as well as its iconic Tattooine setting, will set it apart from its contemporaries and bring something new to the Star Wars universe. Here's hoping that it'll deliver on that front.