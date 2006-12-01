Pinnacle Studio Plus users get HD DVD burning

Disc-burning software specialist Pinnacle is to release an expansion pack that will allow Studio Plus users to burn HD DVD movies using a standard DVD burner.

The Pinnacle HD DVD Authoring Pack will update the functionality of Pinnacle Studio Plus - a popular video-editing package.

Other features of the package are the ability to mix standard definition footage with high definition, as well as still images, on to one disc.

The software also enables you to create HD DVD menus, including motion menus, which are a feature of next-generation optical disc formats.

"Given the growing availability and popularity of HD devices, it's only natural that people who are creating videos in high-definition want to show their movies to friends in full resolution HD," said Jeff Hastings, Pinnacle Systems general manager.

Format of choice

The Pinnacle HD DVD Authoring Pack is not due to be released in the UK until early 2007. Since users don't need an HD DVD burner to create HD movies, it may yet prove the format of choice for home movie makers.

Due to the similarities of HD DVD and conventional DVD, new burning hardware is not needed. Authoring packages for the format's rival, Blu-ray, require a specific Blu-ray disc burner to create high-definition movies in that format. Richard Preston