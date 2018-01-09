BlackBerry Motion launches in US on January 12

The BlackBerry Motion will arrive in the US and Canada on Friday, January 12 with an all-touch form factor that ditches the brand’s iconic physical keys in favor of more screen.

Already available in a number of markets around the world, the BlackBerry Motion will be unlocked from Amazon and Best Buy for $499.99.

Currently there are no announcements of any carriers offering the handset, but as the BlackBerry KeyOne is ranged by carriers in both the US and Canada, so the Motion could well find its way into their stores too.

Big on battery and security

Possibly the biggest selling point for the BlackBerry Motion is its battery life. We found it could last two days on a single charge, making it perfect for on-the-go professionals.

It also features BlackBerry's added layers of security and privacy, and while the Android operating system is close to Google's stock version, it does include additions such as the BlackBerry Hub and a neat feature called Locker.

Locker stores sensitive messages and images in a locked section of the phone. It means if you pass your phone to a friend or colleague, they won't be able to access the information stored in Locker.