Black Friday robot vacuum deals bring big savings on Roomba and RoboVac devices

The first wave of Walmart Black Friday deals – known as the Deals for Days sales event – has kicked off. This staggered deals event has begun with online-only deals on TVs, AirPods and appliances – and if you're in the market for a robot vacuum, we're seeing steep discounts on those too.

Two options are available right now with a big price cut. The Anker Eufy 25C wi-fi-controlled RoboVac is only $99, down from $149. You'll want to spend more than that if you want a top-of-the-line model – check our best robot vacuums list for more buying advice on that front – but for less than $100, you get 0.6l capacity for picking up dirt, and up to 100 minutes of cleaning time. Finally, as well as including touch controls, you can link it to your smart speaker for voice control, according to the manufacturer.

Elsewhere, robot vacuum king iRobot has one of its mid-range models, the Roomba 670 robot vacuum, discounted by $67. We've previously described this as a 'mid-range' model, and it features what iRobot calls a three-stage cleaning process to pick up dirt from your carpet. It's also "good for pets", apparently, if they're getting hairs all over your home. Take advantage of these early Black Friday deals, if one fits your household needs.

Not in the US? Compare prices on robot vacuums below where you are.

These are the deals, which run until November 8:

Walmart Black Friday robot vacuum cleaner deals

