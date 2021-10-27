The best early Black Friday deal is back - LG's C1 OLED TV drops to record-low price

Black Friday is officially less than a month away, and we've just spotted an incredible deal on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV. Just today, Amazon has dropped the 65-inch OLED TV back down to a record-low price of $1,796.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a massive $703 discount and $100 less than last week's price.



We've been sorting through Amazon's early Black Friday deals all month long, and we think today's deal is the star of the show. The C1 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy, so if you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation, which is why it's one of the best early Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.

LG C1 OLED TV deal

Image LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 - Amazon has dropped the LG C1 OLED TV back down to a record-low price of $1,796. That's a massive $700 discount and $100 less than last week's price. The 65-inch set is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. This is an incredible price for a premium OLED display, which is why we think it's the best Black Friday deal we've spotted so far. View Deal

One of this year's best TVs, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning 65-inch OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. Gamers will appreciate the Game Optimizer menu, which allows you to easily access your games settings. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

More early Black Friday TV deals

