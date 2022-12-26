The 3 best Boxing Day mattress sales to help upgrade your sleep in 2023

Boxing Day mattress sales are now live – with several offers on par with what we saw during Black Friday weekend. If you endeavour to improve your sleep in the new year, now is a great time to capitalise on deals from the UK's best mattress brands.
This is doubly true if you're hoping to refresh your overall sleep set-up – think pillows, linens and bed frames. For instance, Emma Sleep is knocking up to 50% off its mattress bundles (opens in new tab), yielding lower prices than purchasing any of its award-winning mattresses alone.
Head below for the three best Boxing Day mattress sales we suggest you check out before it's too late, including the aforementioned Emma Sleep offer. If our recommendations don't tick any of your boxes, we've rounded up a selection of other great year-end sleep sales for you to browse. Let's get shopping...
The 3 best Boxing Day mattress sales
1. Nectar Boxing Day Mattress Sale: 50% off mattresses, deals from £374.50 at Nectar
(opens in new tab)All Nectar mattresses are half-off for Boxing Day. That drops the price of its entry-level Nectar Memory Foam Mattress to as low as £374.50 for a double. However, if you need something that sleeps cooler, the brand-new Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress has a quilted cool cover to regulate temperature during sleep – and it's on sale from £624 in a double. No matter which Nectar mattress you buy, you'll avail of a 365-night trial (with free returns) plus a Forever Warranty. Alternatively, bundle your mattress with a base, bedding and/or pillows for up to 52% off.
- Read our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review
2. Simba Boxing Day Mattress Sale: 45% off mattresses, deals from £411.95 (opens in new tab)
This is a repeat of Simba's Black Friday sale. Despite slightly higher RRPs now than we saw a month ago, this discount still yields some of the best prices we've seen all year. Notable is the Simba Hybrid Pro, a medium-firm mattress that excels at relieving pressure and regulating temperature. A double drops to £879.45 (was £1599). You'll get a free mattress protector with purchase along with a 200-night trial plus a 10-year guarantee. You'll also find bed frames and mattress bundles on sale for up to 60% off.
- Read our Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress review
3. Emma Boxing Day Sale: up to 50% off mattress bundles, from £302 at Emma Sleep (opens in new tab)
You'll save more by purchasing any of Emma's award-winning mattress with an extra or few. Case in point: a double Emma Original Mattress bundled with a pair of Emma Original Pillows is on sale for £529.50, which is £230 less than purchasing the Emma Original Mattress alone. You can also pair an Emma mattress with your choice of bed frame, including the popular Emma Divan All-in-One Bed from £1,171 (was £2,342). Emma offers a 200-night trial and 10-year guarantee with all of its mattresses.
- Read our Emma Original Mattress review
More great Boxing day mattress sales to shop
- Bensons for Beds: Up to 50% off sale + extra 10% off £650 (opens in new tab)
- Brook + Wilde: 50% off purchases over £400 with code SAVING50 (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: 45% off its Luxury Hybrid + deals on bundles (opens in new tab)
- Eve: 60% off selected mattresses, from £199 (opens in new tab)
- Happy Beds: up to 70% off mattresses and bed bases (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: 20% off selected mattresses (opens in new tab)
- Land of Beds: up to 30% off sale mattresses, up to 70% off clearance (opens in new tab)
- MattressMan: 25% off £750 min. spend + other tiered discounts (opens in new tab)
- Otty: up to 45% off hybrid mattresses (opens in new tab)
- Rem-Fit: up to 50% off mattresses + free pillows and protector (opens in new tab)
Boxing Day mattress sales: quick tips
To make the most of this year's Boxing Day mattress sales, heed these helpful tips whilst browsing to ensure you're getting exactly what you need...
- Know what you want ahead of time: Because saving money on a mattress doesn't mean much if it's the wrong fit for your body type and sleep style. Also consider if you frequently struggle with body aches, sleep warm or share a bed with a restless partner.
- Glean user reviews: This will give you an idea of how a mattress will perform over an extended period of time, especially if a reviewer shares your preferences.
- Research the price history: Doing this will give you a better sense of whether or not you're getting a deal. Fortunately, our dedicated mattress sales page provides information on past discounts to ease that burden on you.
- Don't overlook bundle deals: In some instances, you'll be able to save even more on a mattress if you purchase it with extras – ranging from duvets and pillows to divans.
- Make sure it comes with a trial period: When buying a mattress online sight unseen, you'll want a chance to try it out before committing to it. Plus, it takes roughly three weeks for your body to adjust to the feel of a new bed.