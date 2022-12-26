The 3 best Boxing Day mattress sales to help upgrade your sleep in 2023

Boxing Day mattress sales are now live – with several offers on par with what we saw during Black Friday weekend. If you endeavour to improve your sleep in the new year, now is a great time to capitalise on deals from the UK's best mattress brands.

This is doubly true if you're hoping to refresh your overall sleep set-up – think pillows, linens and bed frames. For instance, Emma Sleep is knocking up to 50% off its mattress bundles (opens in new tab), yielding lower prices than purchasing any of its award-winning mattresses alone.

Head below for the three best Boxing Day mattress sales we suggest you check out before it's too late, including the aforementioned Emma Sleep offer. If our recommendations don't tick any of your boxes, we've rounded up a selection of other great year-end sleep sales for you to browse. Let's get shopping...

The 3 best Boxing Day mattress sales

(opens in new tab) 1. Nectar Boxing Day Mattress Sale: 50% off mattresses, deals from £374.50 at Nectar

(opens in new tab)All Nectar mattresses are half-off for Boxing Day. That drops the price of its entry-level Nectar Memory Foam Mattress to as low as £374.50 for a double. However, if you need something that sleeps cooler, the brand-new Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress has a quilted cool cover to regulate temperature during sleep – and it's on sale from £624 in a double. No matter which Nectar mattress you buy, you'll avail of a 365-night trial (with free returns) plus a Forever Warranty. Alternatively, bundle your mattress with a base, bedding and/or pillows for up to 52% off.

Read our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review

(opens in new tab) 2. Simba Boxing Day Mattress Sale: 45% off mattresses, deals from £411.95 (opens in new tab)

This is a repeat of Simba's Black Friday sale. Despite slightly higher RRPs now than we saw a month ago, this discount still yields some of the best prices we've seen all year. Notable is the Simba Hybrid Pro, a medium-firm mattress that excels at relieving pressure and regulating temperature. A double drops to £879.45 (was £1599). You'll get a free mattress protector with purchase along with a 200-night trial plus a 10-year guarantee. You'll also find bed frames and mattress bundles on sale for up to 60% off.

Read our Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress review

(opens in new tab) 3. Emma Boxing Day Sale: up to 50% off mattress bundles, from £302 at Emma Sleep (opens in new tab)

You'll save more by purchasing any of Emma's award-winning mattress with an extra or few. Case in point: a double Emma Original Mattress bundled with a pair of Emma Original Pillows is on sale for £529.50, which is £230 less than purchasing the Emma Original Mattress alone. You can also pair an Emma mattress with your choice of bed frame, including the popular Emma Divan All-in-One Bed from £1,171 (was £2,342). Emma offers a 200-night trial and 10-year guarantee with all of its mattresses.

Read our Emma Original Mattress review

More great Boxing day mattress sales to shop

Boxing Day mattress sales: quick tips

To make the most of this year's Boxing Day mattress sales, heed these helpful tips whilst browsing to ensure you're getting exactly what you need...