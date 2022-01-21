Bengals vs Titans live stream: how to watch NFL Divisional playoff game online without cable

Audio player loading…

Derrick Henry's back, but can he pick up where he left off for the Bengals vs Titans NFL Divisional? Tennessee's stud running back missed most of the season with a broken foot but was still one of the NFL's top 10 rushers, and if he hits the ground running he could destroy a banged-up Cincy defensive line. The divisionals start here, so read on as we explain how to get a Bengals vs Titans live stream without cable and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere.

The perfect storm has potentially struck for Mike Vrabel, who's 4-0 after the bye in his spell as the Titans head coach. Not only has Henry been brought into the equation, but Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been ruled out with a foot injury of his own.

But the way Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are linking up, this has the makings of a blow-for-blow shootout. The sophomore QB blew the Raiders away in his first ever playoff appearance, and he'll fancy his chances against the AFC's No.1 seed, a status that may weight heavy around the Titans' necks.

Chase racked up more than 100 receiving yards last weekend, the sixth time he's done it this season. No rookie has ever topped 100 yards receiving more than once in the playoffs.

This one could get wild, so follow our guide on how to watch the Bengals vs Titans online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

