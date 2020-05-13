Beats Studio 3 headphone deals see price cuts of $150 in Best Buy sales

Beats headphone deals are bringing some excellent savings to Dre's range this week at Best Buy. You can grab the wireless, noise-canceling Beats Studio 3 headphones for just $199.99 right now, down from $349.99.

These cans were introduced way back in 2017, but their enduring appeal has kept them at the forefront of the Apple and Beats lineup. We're now at that perfect halfway point between premium quality and age where you can pick up the jewel in the Beats crown for a considerable discount. Now that the Beats Solo Pro are available for $299.99, this Studio 3 sale is a welcome compromise on an older set.

In fact, we've only seen Beats Studio 3 deals hit a lower price once over the holiday sales last year, and that discount only offered an extra $20 off. That makes this $199 sale price well worth your attention if you're in the market for an iconic and comfortable pair of headphones, especially seeing as Amazon Prime Day is still up in the air.

Not in the US? We're rounding up the best Beats headphone deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Check out all the best Beats headphone deals and sales

Beats headphone deals at Best Buy

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise canceling headphones | $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

These Studio 3 headphones are available for $150 off in the Beats sales at Best Buy this week. We've only seen these drop just $20 lower so far, and that was in a particularly impressive holiday sale last year. That means this is a fantastic price to be paying for the wireless noise-canceling headphones with all the Apple tech iPhone users will appreciate.

View Deal

Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds | $199.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

This Powerbeats 3 deal has been on the table for a little while, generally hovering between the $89 / $79 mark. That's because these cheap wireless earbuds are on their way off the shelves now, what with the Powerbeats Pro taking their spot. That said, this is still a great price for the fitness-focused buds with great battery life and there's still time to pick them up before they're gone.

View Deal

Shop all Beats headphone deals at Best Buy

Shop all noise-canceling headphone deals at Best Buy

More Beats headphone deals

Looking for more? We're rounding up all the best Beats headphones prices currently available right now, but if you're not sold on Dre's own brand you can also check out the cheapest noise canceling headphone deals on offer. Or, if you're after noise cancellation with a smaller form factor, check out the latest AirPods Pro prices and sales.