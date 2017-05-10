Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom launches with a 5,000mAh battery for $329

The Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom wants to cure your battery life woes starting today thanks to its massive 5,000mAh battery.

It's a new unlocked Android phone that was initially unveiled at CES 2017. Five months later, the ZenFone 3 Zoom is available to purchase for a modest price of $329 in the US.

You're also getting a dual-lens 12MP camera similar to the iPhone 7 Plus camera, complete with 2.3x optical zoom and 4K video recording.

That's technically .3x more zoom than Apple's best iPhone, which has a 2x optical zoom. And this Apple-rivaling 5.5-inch phone has a smaller body.

That price, but those specs

The Zenfone 3 Zoom's hefty 5,000mAh battery and telephoto-like dual-camera lens gives you some serious bang for your buck.

At $329, it's less than half the cost of top-tier Android phones, like the $725 Samsung Galaxy S8 . The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus tops out at $825.

While the ZenFone 3 Zoom's camera setup, battery, and price are certainly noteworthy, it's not the fastest Android device on the market.

It has a slower Snapdragon 625 chipset and it's launching today with Google's older Android Marshmallow update. You get the newness you pay for.

If you're patient, Asus promises it will add more photography features, like a Portrait Mode and RAW image files, with the Android Nougat update.