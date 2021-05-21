Apple Watch is getting new Spotify features including offline music

The Apple Watch is getting several new Spotify features today, including the ability for Premium users to download music to their smartwatch. If you’ve ever wanted to be able to leave your iPhone behind but still enjoy your favorite tunes, now you can.

This new feature will be coming to all Apple Watches running the latest version of Spotify. If you’re a Premium user that’s been holding out on updating the app for some reason, you finally have a very good reason to do so.

Free Spotify users aren’t missing out on all the new features though, as everyone will be able to use Siri commands to control the app on their Apple Watch. All you have to do is say “Hey Siri” followed by a command to play a song, album, playlist or podcast. You can also ask Siri to pause, play and skip to a different track – just make sure to add “on Spotify” to the end of your commands.

How to download music to your Apple Watch

The download feature is rolling out now for all Premium Spotify users, and it’s a really easy to use once you know how. So here’s what you need to do:

On the Spotify app find the podcast, playlist or album you want to download

Press the three dots (...) icon and choose “Download to Apple Watch”

Once the tracks are downloaded – you’ll see a green arrow next to them

It’s that simple. All you have to do after that is connect some headphones to your Apple Watch via Bluetooth and you can enjoy listening to your favorite music and podcasts from anywhere, whether you have your phone with you or not.