Apple Watch deals land at Amazon: save on all models - including Series 6

Apple Watch deals have been ticking over in 2020, with the Series 3 taking up most of the limelight. However, we didn't expect to see the new Apple Watch Series 6 taking price cuts so soon after its release and Amazon's gone and done just that.

You'll find savings of up to $15 available on the brand new Apple Watches this week at Amazon, bringing the price of the budget SE model down under $300. It's rare to find any Apple Watch deals on new releases, let alone models that only hit the market last week, so you'll want to move fast if you've been eyeing up these shiny new toys.

These savings leave you with a final price tag of $384.99 on the Apple Watch 6, which is particularly impressive considering the Series 5 version of this 40mm GPS configuration is still reaching $399.

That makes the new model with all its fancy new features cheaper than the previous generation, so that $15 off is working exceedingly hard for you right now. However, you can also pick up the rose gold Series 5 for just $299 down from $429 this week.

After something cheaper? Much cheaper? The Apple Watch Series 3 is still available for a record low price of just $169 at Amazon right now. We've had this discount for a while now, but picking up a fully up to date (in terms of OS support) Apple Watch for that price is still worth mentioning if you're on a budget.

We're rounding up all of these Apple Watch deals just below, but you'll also find more discounts if you're shopping in the UK or Australia further down the page as well.

Apple Watch deals on Series 6 and SE

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS: $309 $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has shaved $10 off the price of the 44mm Apple Watch SE this week, bringing the larger budget model down under $300. That's a fantastic discount considering this is a newly released Apple device we're talking about here.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS: $399 $384.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 has been discounted by $15 at Amazon already. That comes as quite a surprise after these smartwatches only hit the market last week. You're getting the new S6 processor in here, with faster charging, blood oxygen monitoring and elevation tracking.

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS + Cellular: $529 $514.99 at Amazon

Don't want to rely on your phone's internet connection? The cellular version of the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 is also on sale at Amazon right now. There's a $15 saving here as well, bringing the final price down to a fantastic $514.99.

Previous generation Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS: $199 $169 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been sitting at this record low price for a while at Amazon, but it's a bargain. Save an extra $30 over the usual discounted price (though we've been seeing it sitting around $179 for most of the year), or grab the larger 42mm for $199 down from $229.

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS: $429 $299 at Amazon

We've only seen this $299 price tag on the Apple Watch Series 5 a couple of times this year, but it makes sense that it would reappear after the Series 6 launch. You'll only find this $130 discount on the rose gold model, but it's an excellent chunk of cash to save.

You'll find all the cheapest prices on the latest Apple Watch deals from across the web right here, whether you're in the US, UK, or Australia.

