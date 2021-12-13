Apple Watch 7 drops to $349 at Walmart with popular Midnight color available

Walmart has just dropped the price on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 down to just $349 (was $399) today - a discount that actually beats the one offered on this device over Black Friday.

And, if that wasn't news in itself, today's price at Walmart is also available on the darker Midnight color - one of the more popular hues out there right now. This very same color on the baseline 41mm GPS version has been sold out for a while at Amazon and backorder at Apple itself, so we're really surprised (and happy) to see these deals crop up.

This Apple Watch deal is also available in the Starlight, Blue, and Green colors at Walmart, although the Red is currently sold out. If you're looking for that particular color, then you'll have to settle for $379 at Amazon - which was this device's lowest price over Black Friday.

We've been on the hunt for deals on the Apple Watch 7 ever since the device launched back in October and this is definitely the best yet. With a newly upgraded screen and faster charging, the latest Apple Watch is more of an iterative upgrade but one that's absolutely worth considering if you're looking for a powerful iOS wearable. As always, you'll have a ton of fitness and lifestyle apps at your fingertips, as well as software support for many years to come down the line.

Outside the US? See more of today's best Apple Watch deals in your region below.

Apple Watch 7 deals at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 7: $399 Apple Watch Series 7: $399 $349 at Walmart

Save $50 - Not only is today's Apple Watch 7 price at Walmart cheaper than Black Friday, but it's actually available on the more popular Midnight color as well as Green and Blue. Apple Watch deals on this brand new model and popular color have been pretty much non-existent since this device's launch back in October and better still - it's available for immediate delivery. We'd snap this one up quickly if you're interested.

Walmart - check out all of this retailer's Apple Watch deals today

check out all of this retailer's Apple Watch deals today Amazon - also has the Apple Watch 7 on sale with limited color options

Looking for another model in the range? We've got all of today's best prices as well as comparison over at our main Apple Watch deals page.