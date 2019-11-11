Apple AirPods (2019) hit lowest price ever with this bargain Amazon deal

A pre-Black Friday deal from Amazon has seen the price of the Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case slashed from $199 to $159.99, saving you nearly $40 on the popular true wireless earbuds.

This pre-Black Friday deal is the lowest price we've seen for the second-gen AirPods, which were released in March 2019 as a successor to the original Apple earbuds.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $199 $159.99 at Amazon

These true wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge – and they're now at their lowest price ever, thanks to a $40 discount.

With Apple's H1 chip built-in, the AirPods 2 come with fantastic wireless connectivity for iPhone users, as well as the ability to talk to voice assistant Siri hands-free.

The wireless charging case means you can use a Qi-compatible charging mat to power the case, rather than sticking a cable into the Lightning charging port in the bottom of the case. Check out the deal below.

If you would prefer a regular case, you can still save money, as Amazon has cut the price of the Apple AirPods with Charging Case from $159 to $144; however, that's not the lowest price we've seen on the AirPods 2, which dropped to $139.99 in June this year.

You may be wondering whether it's still worth buying the AirPods (2019) now that the AirPods Pro have been released, which come with with noise-cancelation and interchangeable, flexible eartips.

They're priced at $249 / £249 / AU$399 / AED 999, making them significantly more expensive than the current AirPods, which is worth considering if you're trying to decide between the two models.

If you're after fantastic sound quality, it's also well worth looking at true wireless earbuds from other brands; the AirPods aren't exactly known for their audiophile-quality presentation.

Our current top pick is the Sony WF-1000XM3, which offer top notch design, class-leading noise cancelation, decent battery life, and an excellent audio.

Looking for something a little cheaper? Try the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, which boast exceptional sound quality for nearly half the price – and don't forget that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times to find fantastic true wireless headphone deals, so the coming weeks could see these prices drop even further.