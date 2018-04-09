AOC’s newest ultra-wide curved gaming monitor is super cheap

High-end ultra-wide gaming monitors usually demand a high price, but AOC is ending that trend with its latest 35-inch curved display.

Available now for only $899 (about £640, AU$1,170), the new 35-inch AOC AG352UCG features a WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution panel with a curvature of 1800R curvature. On top of being high-res, this gaming monitor is also quick with a 120Hz refresh rate that Nvidia G-Sync support can further smooth out.

All of those same features aren’t at all unique to the AOC AG352UCG, but they usually cost a pretty penny. Other equally well-equipped gaming displays, such as the Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor and Asus ROG Swift Curved PG348Q, go for $1,149 (about £916, AU$2,099) and $1,299 (about £929, AU$1,599) – so AOC’s new option stands out on account of its affordability.

The cheaper price aside, AOC’s newest ultra-wide monitor also has a few features designed to save your eyes, including Flicker-Free technology and a Low Blue Light mode. Join us in looking forward to a full review.