AMD Radeon RX 590 could launch on November 15, with more impressive benchmarks leaked

Fresh speculation is pointing to a launch date of November 15 for the Radeon RX 590, which is almost certainly going to be the next graphics card to arrive from AMD, if the recent avalanche of evidence and rumors is anything to go by. Not only that, we’ve seen new benchmarks leaked which point to some pretty impressive performance levels.

The release date comes from MyDrivers, which claims a November 15 launch with a price tag of 2099 Chinese Yuan – that works out to be a bit over $300 (around £235, AU$425).

Of course, the official pricing in other territories isn’t likely to be a direct currency translation, as ever. Still, it’s still interesting to see roughly where the GPU will be pitched price-wise over in China.

The Radeon RX 590 is rumored to be built using a fresh Polaris 30 architecture (with a 12nm process) that makes some solid performance gains over AMD’s current Polaris 20 graphics cards, and it’s expected to run with 8GB of video RAM.

Leaked benchmarks show that the GPU will slot in between Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 and GTX 1070 in terms of raw performance, and speaking of spilled benchmark results, another one emerged over the weekend.

Gaming goodness

Spotted by Videocardz, purported Final Fantasy XV benchmark scores show the RX 590 comfortably beating out the GTX 1060 in 4K resolution with standard details, hitting a score of 2,537 compared to Nvidia’s GPU (6GB flavor) which managed 2,322. That’s almost 10% quicker for AMD.

Dropping the resolution to 2,560 x 1,440 (with standard details) saw the RX 590 record a benchmark of 4,802 compared to 4,468 for Nvidia’s GTX 1060 (6GB), around 7.5% faster for AMD.

Interestingly, with the details cranked to high on the 4K benchmark, the RX 590 actually outdoes the Radeon Pro Vega 64 with a score of 2,122 versus 2,065 (with the GTX 1060 on 1,984).

So, we’ve got a peppy new GPU to look forward to very soon, with any luck. The Radeon RX 590 would certainly seem to be imminent, at least going by the fact that we recently saw spilled details of the official certification of a PowerColor RX 590 card (much firmer evidence than any retailer leak, naturally).

Meanwhile, Nvidia has just launched a fourth variant of the GTX 1060 with 6GB of GDDR5X memory, seemingly as a pre-emptive strike to at least partly counter the launch of AMD’s incoming GPU.

