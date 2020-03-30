Amazon's Echo Show 5 smart home display is on sale for just $59.96

Connect with family and friends from afar with the Amazon Echo Show 5 that's currently on sale for $59.96. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the smart home display.



The Amazon Echo Show 5 works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to ask questions, play music and videos, and control other compatible smart home devices. The compact smart display also allows you to make hands-free video calls with friends and family with the Alexa app or compatible Echo devices. If you have privacy concerns, you can turn the microphone and camera off with a press of a button, and the built-in shutter lets you easily cover the camera.



This is not only an incredible deal but also a fantastic price for a feature-rich smart home display. This limited-time offer ends on April 4, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

