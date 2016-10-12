Amazon Fire HD 6 price drops down to $44.99

That already low Amazon Fire HD 6 price just got even lower, as this ideal entry-level tablet gets special Amazon deal treatment today through Thursday.

It's a certified refurbished Amazon Fire HD 6 that now costs $44.99, thanks to an exclusive TechRadar promo code: TECH11. Entering this coupon code at checkout screen nets you an $11 savings on the currently affordable price.

Normally, the Amazon Fire HD 6 with the same 8GB of internal storage costs $65.99, though, Amazon says the original list price was as much as $99. A refurbished unit brings it down to $55.99 every other day – but this is your lucky day, of course.

Amazon lays out some ground rules, declaring that this soon-to-expire Fire HD 6 tablet deal is limited to one per customer and per account. Also, it spells out the expiration date and time for the promotional period: October 13 at 11:59pm PT.

Amazon Fire HD 6 review and deal rules

Our Amazon Fire HD 6 review gave the the tablet four out of five stars last year, and that's when it was more than double the price. You're getting 2015 specs, yes, but for a fraction of the price.

That's good perfectly fine if you're looking for another window into watching Netflix, HBO Go or taking advantage of any other app among Amazon's forked Android-based Fire OS ecosystem.

Here are the terms and conditions spelled out by Amazon:

Offer valid between October 10, 2016 through October 13, 2016 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Offer valid for $11 off of a Certified Refurbished Fire HD 6 tablet sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC.

Offer does not apply to digital content.

Offer good while supplies last.

Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted and free promotional items.

Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.

Offer limited to one Certified Refurbished Fire HD 6 tablet per customer and account.

Offer may not be combined with other offers.

Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.

Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.

Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.

If any of the products related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies.

If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

