Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet drops to lowest price in late Prime Day deal

If you're looking for a late Amazon Prime Day deal that will keep your kids entertained, check out this fantastic saving on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet.

In a deal exclusive to Prime members, the child-friendly tablet is reduced from $99.99 to just $59.99 – a saving of $40. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

We've seen prices for the Fire 7 Kids Edition drop this low in the past, but it's still a great deal nonetheless – and if you want to take advantage, you only have until midnight before Prime Day ends.

If you don't have a Prime membership you can still get these deals with a 30-day free trial of Amazon's premier delivery service (just cancel it before the trial period is up if you don't want to keep it).

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Want a cheaper tablet that your children can use to watch TV, play games and do more, but without the worry that they'll drop it and break it? The Fire 7 Kids Edition may be the perfect choice for you and it's almost half price for Prime Day 2020.

View Deal

Coming with bright blue, pink, and purple kid-proof stands, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition comes with a 7-inch display, speedy processor, 16GB of internal storage, and up to seven hours battery life.

With your purchase you're getting one year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), and a "2-year worry-free guarantee" – so, if your little angel breaks their tablet Amazon will replace it for free.

The included Amazon Kids+ subscription gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more – once that year is up, you'll be billed $2.99 per month for the service.

