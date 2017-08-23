The best Amazon Back to School Deals

Amazon back to school deals are here to get your school year started off right, whether you want to get through schoolwork quickly or enjoy your time once you're done. Check out these deals to see if there's any back-to-school items you missed, and get a great price on whatever you still need.

Quick link to Back to School Deals

Start the school year with a computer that's ready for just about anything. This Lenovo Legion Y520 is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, and has a GTX 1050 Ti ready to handle most games at Full HD. Blast through your school work and then blast through your classmates in games. This laptop is currently $90 off, enough savings for a new game or two.

If you need a new MacBook, you can score a 13-inch model of latest MacBook Pro series for $100 off, bringing it to $1,199. This model comes with a 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. Since Apple devices generally lean on the expensive side, it's best to snag a deal like this one when it comes along.

Right now may be the best time to get set up with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant, as the Amazon Echo device is currently selling at an incredible discount. Normally this device goes for $179, but it's just $99 right now. Order pizza, check the weather, and control other smart devices with just your voice using the Echo so you can stay at your computer and finish your homework.

Want a drone to play around with after classes, or want to have some of the coolest aerial shots for your film class? Then you might be in the market for a quadcopter drone, and Amazon has certified refurbished units of the Parrot Bebop 2 on sale for $200 off their list price. This drone has great battery life and stable flight performance on top of Full HD video recording with a 14-megapixel camera.

Your laptop's screen may not have enough room for some projects, and if you want to invite friends over to watch a movie or binge a TV show, you may need something bigger. HP's Pavilion 27xw is currently 25% off, bringing the price to $186. It's a large 27-inch Full HD display, with an IPS panel for wide viewing angles, so you can have plenty of friends over for you viewing parties.

Bluetooth speakers are fairly popular right now, but a quality one can come at a high price. Anker's Soundcore speaker is normally $79, but right now Amazon has it on sale for just $29, helping it get out of the way of the SoundCore 2. It boasts 24 hours of battery life thanks to a built-in Anker battery.

More Amazon Back to School deals: